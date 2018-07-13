UPDATE: July 13, 2018 4:45 PM EST: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s legal team managed to convince Judge Ann Scherzer to grant the rapper his freedom after he pays a $150K bail, New York Daily News reports.

Now that his manager William Cornish and Empire Bail Bonds have posted his bond, 6ix9ine will have to wait for Texas prosecutors to give him the green light to surrender on his own. He’ll have to do turn himself into the Harris County police by Monday, July 16. He’ll then have to pay another bail.

–

Things continue to look bad for Tekashi69. After an incident at a Texas mall earlier this year where he allegedly choked a teen, a warrant was issued by Houston police back in May. The Brooklyn rapper was recently arrested at JFK airport upon his return from his European tour.

According to TMZ, 69, who’s been in Riker Island since Wednesday (July 10) after his bail was denied, celebrity status forced correction officers to transfer the “The Gummo” rapper to the contagious Disease Unit for his own safety. The site also reports that he will not have any contact with other inmates, even during yard call.

In a January 6 post on Twitter, the teen claimed 6ix9ine choked him. A video also surfaced of the encounter.

READ MORE: Tekashi 6ix9ine: A Timeline Of His Controversial Moments