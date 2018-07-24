A 20-year-old Texas waiter who alleged a customer left a racist note after not leaving a tip admits having written the note himself.

Khalil Cavil made headlines last week after he produced a note that read “We don’t tip terrorists” with his name circled. The unidentified customer was subsequently banned from the Saltgrass Steakhouse in Odessa.

On Monday (July 23) Cavil revealed to Odessa American that he made the whole thing up. “I did write it,” Cavil said. “I don’t have an explanation. I made a mistake. There is no excuse for what I did.”

Following Cavil’s statement, Saltgrass Steakhouse COO Terry Turney contacted the customer, apologized, and invited him back to the restaurant for a free meal.

“After further investigation, we have learned that our employee fabricated the entire story. The customer has been contacted and invited back to our restaurant to dine on us,” Odessa American’s statement read. “Racism of any form is intolerable, and we will always act swiftly should it occur in any of our establishments. Falsely accusing someone of racism is equaling disturbing.”

Cavil reportedly no longer works at the Steakhouse, but Turney would not say if he was fired.

After the story was picked up by several news outlets, Cavil received community support and some even sent donations, the total amount was $1,000. Cavil said the money is being processed and returned.

It’s unclear how the Steakhouse realized Cavil made the story up, but Cavil is said to have confessed to it.

“I’m sorry. I deeply made a huge, big mistake. And I’m in the process of getting the help that I need,” Cavil said.

