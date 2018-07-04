While Teyana Taylor’s updated and “complete” version of her sophomore album K.T.S.E. won’t be available to fans any time soon, she continues to drop gems about new music via her Twitter page.

During another bout of answering fan questions on the social media site, the entertainer not only clarified her comments regarding the whereabouts of her full album, she also wrote that new music may be on the way from her and her “3Way” collaborator, Ty Dolla $ign.

“We actually bout to do a whole album together,” wrote the songstress. When a Twitter user asked if this was a joke, she wrote that this is the real deal.

“Oh no this is for sure happening,” she continued in another tweet. “A full album.” A winking face followed, and so did several enthusiastic responses from her fans. There’s no word on when the joint project will be released.

Ty Dolla $ign has been one of this year’s best collaborators, appearing on Kanye’s album ye, Drake’s Scorpion, and Arin Ray’s Platinum Fire.

Ms. Taylor is also teaming with another R&B star in the near future. She and Jeremih are embarking on a tour together, which is slated to kick off in Tampa, Fla. on Aug. 3.

Coincidentally enough, Jeremih himself recently released a track with Ty Dolla $ign, titled “The Light.” He also appeared on G.O.O.D Music superstar Kanye West’s recent album ye.

