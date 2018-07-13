The L.O.X. teamed with alcohol brand Hpnotiq for a new song and video titled “I Don’t Care.”

With Benji Filmz heading the camera, the Yonkers crew decided to visit a park, where they enjoy some summer fun by playing cards, relaxing near the lake, and indulging in great conversations with beautiful women.

“I Don’t Care” is included on the ICONIQ mixtape, also sponsored by Hpnotiq. The nine-song project features WAV, Larry June, Nessly, Robb Bank$, K$upreme, Sir Michael Rocks, Nike Boi, among others.

In related L.O.X. news, VIBE recently spoke with Styles P about the roots of his aggression.

“So, I always had the idea, before I even thought I could make it rapping, my sh** was ‘how am I going to get this bread? ‘How am I going to get to this next block?’,” Styles recalled. “It’s that kind of mentality that gives you a warrior mentality. I gotta do what I gotta do–I’ll light this sh** off, or I’ll poke this man. I’ll do whatever I gotta do to survive. But you have to learn that doesn’t make you more of a man. It doesn’t make you less of a man. It’s an aspect that you have to deal with.”

Watch the video above, and stream ICONIQ Vol. 2 below.

