Despite breaking ground as the only African-American late-night host, Robin Thede’s BET show The Rundown will unfortunately not be returning for another season.

According to Variety, the network decided to pull the plug on the nightly comedy series, which is hosted by the writer and comedian, who was previously head writer for the now-defunct show, The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore. She developed the concept for her own show shortly after The Nightly Show was cancelled in 2016.

The Rundown With Robin Thede premiered in October 2017, and it featured the host touching on social and political topics, as well as skits, field pieces, and mini-documentary- style segments.

“At this time BET Networks has decided not to renew The Rundown with Robin Thede,” the network said in a statement to the site. “We have so much love and respect for our Unicorn and look forward to finding ways to continue in partnership with Robin.”

Not only was Thede the only black woman hosting a late-night show, her staff employed several female producers.

“I’m thankful that BET took a chance on me and the show,” Thede said. “I’m already in development on several other projects and I’m looking forward to hosting the TCA Awards on August 4.”