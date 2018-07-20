Count on Ms.Tina Knowles Lawson to capture some of the best behind the scene moments. During her time in Nice, Italy, Knowles played paparazzi and shot an innocuous and sneaky video of Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Bono jamming to “Brown Eyed Girl.”

According to several outlets, a guitarist started to play the track as Knowles-Lawson caught the whole table in action at the La Petite Maison. Solange’s son Julez, alongside other guests, were also in attendance. The brightly lit video makes a spin around the table and ends with Beyonce dissolving into giggles as she conceals her face with her hands.

It’s great to see The Carters in their natural state while having fun—especially considering how fiercely private they are. Yet you can bet for sure Ms.Tina always has great information, and in this case, videos too, to satisfy our burning desire to know more about her famous family.

When Beyonce took over Coachella and made it Beychella, Knowles revealed she was apprehensive at first about the message her daughter was trying to send and how it would come across.

“I told Beyonce that I was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get,” she wrote on Instagram. “Her brave response to me made me feel a bit selfish and ashamed. She said [she has] worked very hard to get to the point where I have a true voice and At this point in [her] life and [her] career [she] have a responsibility to do whats best for the world and not what is most popular.”