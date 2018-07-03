Tina Turner’s eldest son, Craig Raymond Turner has reportedly died of an apparent suicide on July 3, TMZ reports. He was 59 years old at the time of his death.

Turner reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Studio City, California. Medical officials reportedly arrived to his residence on Tuesday (July 3), where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Craig was reportedly born when Tina was 18 years old. His biological father was saxophonist Raymond Hill, who performed in Ike Turner’s band. Ike Turner reportedly adopted Craig shortly after he and Tina got married in 1962. Criag was reportedly in the real estate business in San Fernando Valley.

The tragic news comes just as Tina embarksed on a trip to Paris for the city’s fashion week. The family has not released a statement regarding the reported death at this time.

This story is still developing.