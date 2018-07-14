Tinashe wants to make one thing clear: she is not a stalker.

The “Like I Used To” singer addressed the “completely untrue and ridiculous” reports that she’s stalking ex-boyfriend, Ben Simmons, in a statement posted on Twitter Friday (July 13).

“I usually never comment on things that are completely untrue and ridiculous, but this narrative has to end,” said Tinashe. “I’m not a character in some dumb storyline this is MY REAL LIFE. The fact is, I was in love, and I got hurt. I know I’m not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation.

“The details of what has happened since are complicated to say the last, but I’ve never lied. And of course I’m not a stalker lol,” she added. “I’ve gone back and forth so many times as to whether I even need to address such a silly claim but here I am, out of my comfort zone.”

The stalking rumor began circulating after Tinashe, Simmons, and the NBA player’s new girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, ended up in the same nightclub together last week. Upon leaving the club, Tinashe joked to TMZ that Simmons was texting her while he was with Jenner.

Tinashe and Simmons dated for a few months before he reportedly moved on to Jenner. But the timing didn’t add up to Tinasahe’s brother who accused Simmons of cheating on her.

Read Tinashe’s full statement on the breakup drama below.