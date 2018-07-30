After months of anticipation, Houston’s very own Travi$ Scott took to Twitter to announce the release date for his third studio album, Astroworld.

“Astroworld 8/3/18,” Scott tweeted. The tweet was followed with emojis, including two globes and a spaceship.

In addition to the upcoming release date, Scott also let loose an album trailer that gave a glimpse into the first single, “Stargazing.” In the brief clip, Scott explores a snowy planet named after his forthcoming album.

Astroworld, named after a Houston amusement park, is the follow-up to his 2016 platinum album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

Earlier this year, Scott recruited Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert for his single “Watch,” which peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100.

Watch the trailer above.