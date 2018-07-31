Travis Scott revealed the colorful and eccentric cover art for his upcoming album, AstroWorld. The follow-up to 2016’s Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight is slated to drop this coming Friday, Aug. 3.

Much like the statues that have reportedly popped up in various locations around the country, La Flame’s cover art features a giant inflatable bust of his head. The heads have been seen coast to coast, from NYC to Los Angeles.

Elsewhere in the artwork, fans will find a rocket ship, a broken down vehicle, children eating popcorn, and several families entering the mouth of the Scott blow-up. The cover art was reportedly shot by legendary photographer David LaChappelle, and it pays homage to the now-defunct Texas amusement park from the musician’s childhood.

“DAVID LACHAPELLE THANK U FOR BRINGING ASTROWORLD TO LIFE WHATS IN STORE I CANT WAIT,” Scott tweeted shortly after releasing the cover art on Tuesday (Jul. 31).

A trailer for the album recently dropped as well, which teased his song “Stargazing” off of the LP. In the video, he explores a snow-covered planet named for his forthcoming album.

What do you think about the artwork? Does it make you more hype for the album? Sound off in the comments.