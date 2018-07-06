We all love street energy and underground hip-hop. Well, there’s a lyrical battle brewing Uptown between Dave East and Tray Pizzy. And, as long as this war of words stays inside the studio, we’re here for it.

Out of nowhere, Bronx native Tray Pizzy went at Dave East’s neck on “Retribution.” The “50 First Dates” MC rolls through a knocking instrumental while calling out Dave East’s creditability in Harlem.

But as we know, Dave East is a beast, too. The East Harlem bull wasted no time striking back on “I’m Good Cuz, Enjoy.” Over frequent collaborator Buda Da Future’s backdrop, Dave goes off for six minutes on a variety of topics like Pizzy’s alleged drug abuse and his jealousy.

It’s not known what started the disagreement between Pizzy and Dave. The two rappers were once on good terms. They collaborated on “All I Know,” from Dave’s Hate Me Now mixtape.

Let us know who has the better bars.

Dave East’s “I’m Good Cuz, Enjoy”



Tray Pizzy “Retribution”

