The use of race as a factor in college admissions might no longer be a practice at institutions across the United States. According to The New York Times, Donald Trump’s administration wants universities and colleges to refrain from former President Barack Obama’s 2011/2016 regulations and not look to an applicant’s race to partly determine their acceptance at the school.

Obama’s mission sought to encourage schools to “avoid racial isolation” and “voluntarily consider race to further the compelling interest of achieving diversity,” CNBC reports. Trump’s administration has been looking to reverse the previous agenda since 2017.

In 2014, a group of Asian-American students sued Harvard University for a supposed discriminatory practice within the admissions process. According to court documents obtained by the NYT, Harvard also had a personality rating system (includes likability and kindness) that Asian-American applicants would rank extremely low on.

“It turns out that the suspicions of Asian-American alumni, students, and applicants were right all along,” the Students for Fair Admissions collective said. “Harvard today engages in the same kind of discrimination and stereotyping that it used to justify quotas on Jewish applicants in the 1920s and 1930s.”

The NYT also notes Trump’s proposed change in policy mimics former President George W. Bush’s implementation during his tenure in The White House, which “strongly encourages the use of race-neutral methods.”