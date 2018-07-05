Tupac’s 1996 murder has been one of the greatest mysteries in hip-hop history. For over two decades, the legend’s case has remained open, pending new evidence. And despite a petition demanding that his case be closed, authorities are reportedly keeping the case open. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly issued a statement on Wednesday (July 4), confirming that Tupac Shakur’s murder will remain open after a possible confession was given.

“We are aware of the statements made in a BET interview regarding the Tupac case. As a result of those statements we have spent the last several months reviewing the case in its entirety,” the police department said. “Various reports that an arrest warrant is about to be submitted are inaccurate. This case still remains an open homicide case.”

The investigation status isn’t budging due to the confession Duane “Keffe D” Davis – the uncle of longstanding suspect Orlando Anderson – gave during an episode of BET’s Death Row Chronicles back in Feb. 2018. According to Davis, shots were fired from the back seat of his car, where his nephew and another friend were sitting. Davis declined to name the shooter at the time however.

His most recent statement mirrors the story he gave to Los Angeles Police during a three-hour interview years ago. In the statement, which was obtained by LA Weekly, Davis stated that Anderson had murdered Tupac.

Davis later told The Hollywood Reporter that he confessed because of his current medical condition. “People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I’m coming out now because I have cancer, and I have nothing else to lose,” he said. “All I care about now is the truth.”

A Change.org petition quickly launchd after the BET episode, demanding that Pac’s case be cleared. “It is time for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to declare that the Tupac Shakur murder case has been ‘cleared,’ and to finally bring closure for Shakur’s family, friends and fans,” the petition reads. “We are not demanding that Davis be arrested; that is for our justice system to decide. But it is a charade for law enforcement to continue to pretend that we still don’t know who killed Tupac Shakur.”

This story is still developing.