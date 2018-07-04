With years of crafting platinum-selling hits for the likes of Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Tamar Braxton to name a few under her belt, three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter-singer Ursula is breaking out the cut with club smashing anthems of her own. This time, she taps the Chi-town crooner Jeremih for a lesson in the old saying, what goes around, comes around for her new single, “Whateva Ni**a”.

The two managed to craft a catchy, head-nodding tune as “Whateva Ni**a” finds Ursula dishing salt on the all-too-familiar ways of catching unfaithful men being hyper-secretive while entertaining other women. The concept flourishes thoroughly due to their uniquely strong chemistry that practically gushes across its ear-worm producing hook and then some.

As if it was a peanut butter-meets chocolate moment, Ursula’s aggressive approach, tone, and delivery perfectly mesh with Jeremih’s signature laid-back-mack vibes across the hypnotizing production makes this one a smash that fans should not be sleeping on.

“Whateva Ni**a” is Ursula’s latest bop after dropping her previous single with Fabolous, “No Change”.

Be on the lookout for the forthcoming visuals to “Whateva Ni**a” this August. In the meantime, hear their new record below.