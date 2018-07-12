The Navy is making some adjustments to their hair rules for female sailors. The organization is reportedly now permitting women to wear braids, ponytails, and dreadlock hairstyles, CNN reports.

The announcement was reportedly made via Facebook Live on Tuesday (July 10). Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said that the new rule was made in order to make the U.S. Navy “much more inclusive.”

The new hairstyle will reportedly be approved so long as the women sailors can properly wear them along with their safety equipment. They also must be able to keep their uniform head gear on securely without any safety hazards.

The new rules are as follows:

Ponytails, single braids and French braids will be allowed when wearing service, working and physical training uniforms.

Hair buns can now be the width of the back of the head.

Lock hairstyles may be worn in short, medium and long hair lengths. The partings must be square or rectangular “in order to maintain a neat and professional appearance.”

Female sailors can wear their hair down, below the lower edge of the collar of their blouse, jacket, or coat when they’re in dinner dress uniforms.

The policy comes nearly four years after the the Navy’s last update in 2014. It also follows backlash received by the U.S. Military for prohibiting black-centric hairstyles, such as cornrows in 2014. The Military was forced to roll back on that policy after public outrage.