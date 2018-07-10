Harlem’s own Vado is back with a new mixtape, Sinatra 3, the follow-up to 2017’s year’s Sinatra 2.

S3 caps out at 10 songs, and includes collaborations with Dave East, Fred the Godson and Nino Man, and freestyles over Drake’s “Nice for What,” “Diplomatic Immunity,” and “Once Upon a Time,” featuring Dave East. Most of the songs were previously released.

In related Harlem news, Dave East released his 18-song project Paranoia 2. And back in 2017, Vado released the second installment of Vado Sinatra, which you stream below.