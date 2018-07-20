With the world at our fingers tips thanks to the Internet, it’s a full-time job keeping up with the consistent flood of music released at breakneck speeds.

But don’t fret, VIBE always holds down the culture. Today (July 20), VIBE.com begins it’s weekly ‘VIBE Mixtape’ series, where we will shed light on some of the illest music–from underground artists, and artists who are destined to blow.

This week, ‘Vol. 1′ features music from the likes of Lil KeKe, 6lack, Kadeem King, Kash Doll, Brent Faiyaz, DJ Scream and others.

…

1: Lil KeKe, SlfMade II

Houston legend Lil’ Keke falls through with his Screwed Up Click bandana raised high for the release of his SlfMade II, the follow-up to 2016’s SlfMade. The hustler’s 18-song album features the likes of Z-Ro, Bun B, Big K.R.I.T., Slim Thug, Big Pokey, Propain, Jack Freeman and Mike D.

Stream SlfMade II below.

2: Watch: 6lack “Switch” Video

After releasing the audio back in June, Atlanta’s R&B star 6lack unveils the music visuals for “Switch.” Here, 6lack finds himself laid out in the street after a motorcycle crash.

Watch the video below.

3: Kash Doll, The Vault

Detroit’s Kash Doll recently dropped her mixtape, The Vault. The new release serves as a prelude to her debut album, which is currently in the works. The 15-song tape features cameos from Rick Ross, Payroll Giovanni, Zaytoven, Tyron, Jackie Hendon, La’Britney, Rafael D. Ishman, Bryan Hamilton and Janira.

Stream The Vault below.

4: Kadeem King, Leadah 2

East Harlem’s underground MC, Kadeem King unleashed the second installment of his Leadah series. Leadah 2 is grown-man rap with instructions about manhood, stacking dead presidents, dealing with depression, among other topics. Oh, and King can actually rap, as seen in his songwriting.

Stream Leadah 2 below.





5: Brent Faiyaz “Gang Over Luv” Music Video

In 2018, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Brent Faiyaz has only dropped one track, February’s “Make Luv” single. However, he’s still managed to make his presence known. This week, Sonder Son revisited his 2017 project to release a music video for “Gang Over Luv ” featuring Noah Lee.

Watch the video below.

6: DJ Scream, DJ Scream Presents: Mu Dills: Residue

If you’re into street music and solid metaphorical wordplay, New Jersey native Mu Dills is for you. The burgeoning MC delivers raw content centered on a variety of topics such as drug trafficking, guns, manhood, as well as chasing dreams.

Stream Residue below.



7: Sylvan LaCue Florida Man Mixtape

Sylvan LaCue kicked off the week with a blazing record dubbed “Florida Man,” along with the song’s video. He also announced that he’d be releasing a 10-song music visual mixtape. Well, the Maryland rapper delivered on his promise.

Stream Florida Man below.



8: Rennie “Bird Talk”

Are you familiar with Wauchula, FL? If not, you’ll probably be hearing a lot about the city in the near future. Bubbling MC and Wauchula native Rennie has been making waves on the underground circuit with his all-too-familiar street music.

After generating a buzz with mixtapes Court Dates and Caskets and The Glow, Rennie attracted the attention of Rick Ross, who hopped on the remix to his gritty record, “Bird Talk.”

Stream “Bird Talk” below.



9: Iman “Pay for It” Video

Iman continues to scratch and claw his way into a lucrative record deal. This week was no different. The Yonkers native unleashed new music visuals for “Pay For It, ” a song from the rookie rapper’s latest LP, Blessed. Directed by Puma, Iman and his crew keep it gritty Rotten Apple by spitting lyrics atop of apartment buildings.

Watch the video below.

10: Jay Prezi, John John: MCLXXV

Harlem’s own Jay Prezi has been building relationships in the industry, and consistent with unveiling mixtapes. This week, the Uptown-bred stepped out with his latest offering, John John: MCLXXV. On this 14-song opus, the former Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics–the former high school of Cam’ron and Ma$e–B-Ball star invites listeners into his world as he details his coming-of-age in Black Manhattan, making for a gripping Harlem tale.

Stream John John: MCLXXV below.



11: Kiana Ledé Selfless

A$AP Ferg hopped on the remix to Kiana Ledé’s “Fairplay.” Since then, we’ve been following the alluring crooner. Her latest offering is a seven-song EP dubbed Selfless, where Kiana flexes her strong vocals and clever songwriting.

Stream Selfless below.