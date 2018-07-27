It’s been a busy week in New York City: Nas had a concert, Mac Miller, N.O.R.E. and YG held listening sessions, and, of course, the daily flow of music never stopped. But despite the hectic week, as promised, we’re dropping the second installment of our weekly mixtape/playlist series.

This week, we’re rocking to bangers from NBA Youngboy, OMB Peezy, Mike WiLL-Made It’s protégé Rico Pressley as well as some slow jams from Herizen and 300 Ent’s Paper Loveee, among others. (Songs are not ranked in any way.)

—

1. Sherewood Marty – ‘Sherewood Baby’ Mixtape

Baton Rouge’s newcomer Sherewood Marty shared a new mixtape, Sherewood Baby, this week. The six-song EP finds the Sherewood-bred unloading street tales about the of his debut mixtape The Fresh Prince of Sherewood.

Stream Sherewood Baby below.



2. Paper Lovee – ‘Waiting to Exhale’

Atlanta native, Paper Lovee recently released his 15-song opus titled, Waiting to Exhale via 300 Ent. The groovy and fun-filled project features Lil Baby, Yung Bans, Dae Dae and YNW Melly. After a short stint in prison, Lovee dropped his debut single “Why Wait,” which quickly garnered 92,000 plays on SoundCloud and more than 117,000 views on YouTube.

Stream Waiting to Exhale below.



3. OMB Peezy – “No Time To Waste”

Alabama’s OMB Peezy offered a set of new visuals for “No Time to Waste,” a song from his upcoming debut album, Loyalty Over Love. The gritty street rapper follows his usual script with all-too-familiar rhymes about the hardships of life in the streets.

Watch the video below.

4. NBA Youngboy – “Murda Man” and “Highway” Feat. Terinito

NBA Youngboy isn’t an innovator, but the North Baton Rouge native knows how to create some bangers. Both “Murda Man” and “Highway” follow Youngboy’s Master of the Day Judgement album, released earlier this year.

On March 19, the rapper was arrested for the aggravated assault and kidnapping of his girlfriend Jania. While out on bail, a judge added conditions to his bail such as banning him from using social media and requiring that he cannot leave Louisiana, reports Baton Rouge Advocate. Obviously, both of the former conditions are instrumental in promoting music.

Watch the video below.

5. Rico Pressley – “I.F.W.I.”

Ear Drummas introduced its newest signee, Rico Pressley, this week. The rookie rapper makes noise with rowdy club record “I.F.W.I.” Other than being down with Mike WiLL-Made It, and “I.F.W.I.” is a banger, there’s not much is known about Pressley.

Stream I.F.W.I.” below.





6. Denzel Curry’s ‘TA13OO’ Album

Denzel Curry is in a zone. The Florida MC fell through with TA13OO (pronounced “Taboo”). The 13-track effort, which follows 2016’s Imperial, is broken up into three acts — Light, Gray and Dark — and finds the Carol City rapper cleverly working his ink pen. The album features GoldLink, J.I.D, JPEGMAFIA, Billie Eilish and Twelve’len, while production is handled by an equally impressive cast including DJ Dahi, !llmind, Ronny J, Charlie Heat and J Gramm.

Stream TA13OO below.



7. Scotty ATL – ‘It’s Time Album

Scotty ATL’s a**-shaker “Ratchet” has spread to all four corners of the earth. This week, the Cool Club general unleashed his new album, It’s Time. The 13-song album features Bankroll Fresh and Kissie Lee. Production is handled by Cory Mo, MMTK, JayeLL, among others. It Time follows Scotty’s OTW EP, released earlier this year.

Stream It’s Time below.



8. Life Dutchee – “Warmed Up”

East New York’s Life Dutchee released visuals for “Warmed Up.” Here, the Blue Collar Gang rep mobs through New York City, hanging out of the roof of Bentley talking boss talk.

Watch the video below.

9. K-Hus – “Solidified”

K-Hus, Long Island native continues to shoot his music to the masses. The budding MC unloaded the music visuals for “Solidified.” In the Roc Boy-directed clip, Hus–and his comrades–perform for the camera while dropping braggadocio.

Watch the video below.

10. Herizen – “Social Jungle”

Herizen, Cuban-Jamaican vocalist, songwriter and actor Herizen Guardiola. You’ve probably seen her on Netflix’ The Get Down. She has vocal range, too. This week, Herizen released her debut single,” Social Jungle,” which is accompanied by a video. The beautiful song finds Herizen exposing her feelings of being alone in a crowded room.

Watch the video and stream “Social Jungle” below.