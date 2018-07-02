Vic Mensa isn’t afraid to lay his life down in the booth. On his new record titled “10K Problems,” the Chicago MC raps over a reinvention of The Fugees “Ready or Not” instrumental, and uses one verse to reveal issues such as his father’s surgery, beef, depression and relapsing on drugs.

“Niggas asking where I been at, I gotta recap it/Relapsing D.R.U.G. habits/Tryna move forward, depression been holding me backwards/Recovery ain’t a straight line,” raps Mensa.

“10k problems” follows Vic’s previous single “Reverse,” which features G-Eazy.

Mensa recently spoke with VIBE about his Save Money Save Life foundation.

“Statistics show us that people are dying because ambulances are taking too long in our neighborhoods because the trauma units are too far away,” he said. “You’re more likely to live if you get a private car to the hospital instead of calling an ambulance. And so, we want to put the power in the hands of the community to be able to save their own brothers, sons, fathers, and sisters whenever possible. On a broader scale, to start building infrastructure in our own communities in a way that Hasidic Jews have Ambulances in their own communities in certain cities and we have to establish that in our communities.”

Stream “10k Probems” below.

