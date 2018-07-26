Vince Carter’s move to the Atlanta Hawks adds another banner to his long-lasting career in more ways than one. Signing a one-year deal at the veteran minimum of $2.4 million, the 41-year-old will also give more to the team than his celebrity.

ESPN reports the free agent’s deal came to be Wednesday (July 25). In the midst of rebuilding its team, Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk shared how a player as unique and older as Carter would help guide the fairly young batch.

During the first round of the 2018 NBA draft, point guard Trae Young, shooting guard Kevin Huerter and power forward, Omari Spellman. With the average age of the team sitting at 19, Carter’s experience should be a helpful tool in the upcoming season.

According to Deadspin, Carter and Dirk Nowitzki will match Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, and Kevin Garnett for the most NBA seasons played ever.

This Throwback Thursday, relieve some of Carter’s greatest hits below.