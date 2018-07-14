An interview for a gig at Dollar General ended with a man behind bars for exposing himself in the store.

WTKR reports 24-year-old Allen Chisolm arrived at the Newport News-area Dollar General for a job interview Monday (July 9). Witnesses at the store told police the Virginia native was walking between the aisles when he laid on the floor, took off his pants and started masturbating.

Police arrived at the store near 1 p.m. and found Chisolm in the parking lot, where he was arrested. He was officially charged with indecent exposure.

This isn’t the first time someone exposed themselves in a Dollar General. Earlier this month, a man dropped his pants and exposed himself to a female customer and “committed inappropriate actions.”