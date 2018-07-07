Are you ready for “Bed”? After weeks of teasing, Nicki Minaj officially unveiled the visual for her Ariana Grande-assisted single on Friday (July 7), and it’s pretty damn steamy.

Minaj and Grande hit the beach for the sultry three-minute video, which also features a plugs to Beats by Dre, Lyft, and Minaj’s Mix Moscato beverages.

Product placements aside, the visual boasts beautiful background shots of clear blue skies and dreamy cloud formations, and a parcel of fashion moments for Minaj from colorful wigs to tights dresses, and skimpy bathing suits. Like her “big sister,” Grande dons a couple of bikini numbers along with her signature high ponytail.

But it’s Minaj who easily steals the show. Whether she’s strutting poolside, playing a topless mermaid washed ashore, or giggling with Grande and Odell Beckham Jr., the video is chocked with .gif-worthy moments for the Barbz to appreciate.

“Bed” is the third single off of Minaj’s forthcoming Queen album dropping Aug. 10, and the latest joint record between Minaj and Grande whose previously collaborated on multi-platinum hits like “Bang Bang” and “Side to Side.”

Check above to watch the “Bed” music video.