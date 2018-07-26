A Pennsylvania man—who five months ago became a new father—was shot and killed for defending his friend against racial slurs.

According to CNN, Chad Merill and his friend Jerrell Douglas were at the Red Rose Restaurant and Lounge when James Saylor entered the bar and began yelling racial slurs at Douglas. After Saylor, 24, was kicked out Merill told Douglas to ignore the comments, but in an attempt to defend his friend Merill approached Saylor outside of the establishment where Merill then shot him in the chest.

Merill, 25, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Local police later found Saylor at his home with his Chevrolet Silverado parked outside. Reports indicate the car was damaged. Preliminary hearings are set for Aug. 3 and court records show Saylor had six previous charges for careless driving and other traffic matters.

After the fatal incident, The Red Rose Restaurant and Lounge released a statement on Facebook.

“We would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Merrill family. Please know that our sincere thoughts and prayers are with you,” the bar posted.

A Go Fund Me page has been created for Merill’s funeral. At the time of this post, it’s raised almost $60,000. Anything extra will go to Merill’s newborn son Layton.

