Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, known to members of the Internet as #PoolPatrolPaula, was arrested and jailed after reportedly harassing black teenagers at a public pool.

The attack was caught on film; Sebby-Strempel, 38 years old, accosted a group of black teenagers at a public pool in South Carolina. She not only screamed at them and called them “little punks,” she allegedly hit a 15-year-old member of the group. The video of the incident went viral on Facebook.

When Dorchester County officials visited the woman’s home after the alleged assault took place, she physically assaulted them as well. Yahoo Lifestyle reports that “she pushed one against a wall, hurting his knee, and bit a second officer on the arm, breaking the skin. Sebby-Strempel was charged with third-degree assault, the New York Post reported, and two counts of assaulting an officer while resisting arrest.”

Additionally, #PoolPatrolPaula was fired from her position at skincare company Rodan + Fields.

“In accordance with our policies and after assessing statements from law enforcement, this Independent Consultant is no longer affiliated with Rodan + Fields,” a company representative told Yahoo Lifestyle in an email.

This is one of the many recent cases of white women calling the authorities on black people living their lives. Who could forget “Barbecue Becky” and “Permit Patty“?