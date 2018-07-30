Will Smith To Broadcast Birthday Bungee Jump Over Grand Canyon

Will Smith is taking his 50th birthday celebration to the highest height imaginable.

According to Page Six, the actor and social media aficionado is reportedly planning to bungee jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon, and broadcast the experience to his fans.

How did this crazy idea come about? The site reads that the challenge is from the Yes Theory YouTube channel back in March 2018; they asked Smith to perform the death-defying stunt. After research and after filming a few movies, Smith accepted. The stunt will be performed on Sept. 25, his 50th birthday.

Will Smith: The Jump will serve as an addition to the video website’s Original new series lineup, YouTube announced Friday (Jul. 27). Entertainment figures such as Smith, Jordan Peele, Robert Downey Jr., and Kirsten Dunst are set to be a part of new Original series on the platform.

As we are aware, Smith is no stranger to bringing in views and likes on social media. His Instagram boasts nearly 20 million followers who are hooked on his adventures and experiences, both solo and with his famous family.

Hopefully, this bungee jumping experience doesn’t end in a Trevor situation…fans of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air know what we’re talking about.

