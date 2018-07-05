Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith march to the beat of their own drum when it comes to holy matrimony, so much so that the pair are always down for new ways to make their marriage still feel like they jumped the broom yesterday. During an interview with TIDAL’s Rap Radar Podcast, Mr. Smith dished on how he views his relationship with Mrs. Smith and why they don’t say “we’re married anymore.”

“We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,” Smith said. “There’s no deal breakers. There’re nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

Throughout their 21-year union, rumors continued to make headlines of the pair heading for divorce, but with every joint red carpet appearance or solo interviews, the Smiths’ bond proved to be unbreakable. In a recent interview with Sway in the Morning, Jada Pinkett Smith shared that once labels like marriage were thrown out the window, the pair realized that their familial ties should be placed on a pedestal and not the title of husband and wife.

“At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period,” the Girls Trip co-star said. In 2015, Pinkett-Smith also told radio host Howard Stern that one of the keys to a successful relationship will always be trust. “You’ve gotta trust who you’re with,” she said. “And at the end of the day, right, I’m not here to be anybody’s watcher. I’m not his watcher. He’s a grown man.”

Listen to Will Smith’s full interview below.

