Will Smith is having a big year. Aside from being the “Fresh Prince of Instagram” only seven months after joining the social network, he’s also been tapped to perform at the World Cup’s closing ceremony in Moscow.

The multitalented entertainer will reportedly be performing his new single “Live It Up” alongside Nicky Jam and Russian singer Kosovar. Reggaeton producer, DJ Nelson first shared the news with VIBE VIVA in May 2018, that “Live It Up” would be the official song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

In other news, Will Smith is killing it on social media with his inspirational and comedic videos. In his most recent post, the actor hopped in the #InMyFeelingsChallenge (first launched by personality Shiggy). Instead of simply doing the “Shiggy” in his room, Smith took it a stepped further and scaled a bridge in Budapest and did the dance hundreds of feet above the ground. His video has already garnered more than seven million views in 19 hours.

For more fun with Will Smith, catch him at the World Cup closing ceremony at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on Sunday (July 15). France and Croatia will kick off in the final match at 11:00 EST.

