A family that collaborates on music together obviously stays together. Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow are reportedly hopping in the booth to work on new music together. In a new interview with Billboard, Jada revealed that she and Willow plan to release their first track “Dear Father” really soon.

“I actually have a song with Willow that we did together. It’s called ‘Dear Father’ and we are still working on it,” Pinkett Smith dished. “But it’s pretty dope. Willow has always wanted to do some stuff with me.”

According to the 46-year-old star, who is also the lead singer of the metal band Wicked Wisdom, the two are looking to create even more music together in the future. “She grew up with Wicked Wisdom on tour, so it’s always been her dream to play with the band and play with me on stage,” Jada added. “It’s really fun. So we’re thinking about doing four songs or something.”

Jada and Willow aren’t the only two family members working together. In June 2018, Will Smith hopped on the remix of his son Jaden’s hit single “Icon.” The video immediately went viral.

Willow and Jada’s “Dear Father” doesn’t have a release date at this time, but keep your eyes peeled for more announcements.