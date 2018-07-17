Wiz Khalifa Defends Seemingly Racist “Hot Now” Lyrics About Koreans

Wiz Khalifa isn’t apologizing for a problematic lyric on his new song, “Hot Now” off his latest album Rolling Papers 2. In it, he makes a reference to looking like he has Korean eyes after the side effects of recreational marijuana use leave their residue.

“I’m a different type of being/Drive the type of whip your bitches like to be in/Smoke got my eyes lookin’ Korean,” he raps on the track.

During a recent stop at Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Wiz affirmed that the lyrics shouldn’t be taken so seriously and that he possibly couldn’t be racist, because he has Korean friends. “Chill out, I’m not racist. I love all races,” he said. “I have Korean friends who are not offended, so I don’t know those people who are saying that.”

While he probably doesn’t mean any harm by his choice of words, it’s safe to say the lyric has the stark potential to appear racist to anyone listening to it without any prior context. Even if, he does have Korean friends who are ok with it, does it make it right?

Nonetheless, there have been a lot of other rappers who have capitalized off Asian culture. Take for instance Nicki Minaj, who just recently released a track titled, “Chun-Li” and at the beginning of her career sported a slew of Japanese Harajuku Barbie-inspired looks.

Was Wiz’s lyric pure fun, or do you think he should apologize?