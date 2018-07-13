After four years without a studio album release, Wiz Khalifa has finally stepped back into LP mode. Today (July 13), Taylor Gang’s head honcho unveiled his long-awaited effort, Rolling Papers 2.

On the Mary Jane clouded 25-song effort, the Pittsburgh MC called on Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, Curren$y, Swae Lee, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Jimmy Wopo, Chevy Woods, Ty Dolla $ign and others. Producers StarGate, Eric Dan, Jim Jonsin and more helped with the album’s backdrops.

Khalifa will take part on the ‘Daze and Blazed Tour’ with Rae Sremmurd, O.T. Genasis, and Lil Skies. Starting July 21, the 27-city trek in Detroit, Mich., and hit tons of major cities including Chicago, Virginia Beach, Tampa, Fla., Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Texas, Hartford, Conn., Toronto, Cleveland, Ohio and more. The tour will be wrapping up in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 30.

RP 2 was spearheaded by singles “Real Rich,” and “Hopeless Romantic.” Stream it below.

READ MORE: Wiz Khalifa Shines Like An MVP In His “Letterman” Video