Fresh off of the release of his Rolling Papers 2 album, Wiz Khalifa unveils the video for his Problem-assisted single, “Gin and Drugs.”

The colorful video—directed by Spender Hord and animated by Pix3lface—finds Wiz and Problem in various animated scenes while computerized cars and liquor bottles flash across the screen.

Khalifa’s long-awaited Rolling Papers 2, features 25 songs, with a number of guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, Chevy Woods, Lil Skies, Ty Dolla $ign and the late Jimmy Wopo.

The Pittsburgh rhymer is also taking part on the ‘Daze and Blazed Tour’ with Rae Sremmurd, O.T. Genasis, and Lil Skies. Starting July 21, the 27-city trek in Detroit, Mich., and hit tons of major cities including Chicago, Virginia Beach, Tampa, Fla., Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Texas, Hartford, Conn., Toronto, Cleveland, Ohio and more. The tour will be wrapping up in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 30.

Watch the “Gin and Drugs” music video above.

