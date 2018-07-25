There’s always one person who has to go and ruin a party, and in late-June, a Tennessee-area woman who allegedly didn’t receive an invite to a local shindig took rejection to another level.

Shameka Howse reportedly set the location of a house party on fire after reportedly not getting invited to it. According to Nashville’s WKRN, Howse was driven by a man in a large truck near the party’s location, where she was seen by guests shouting and screaming.

“According to her arrest affidavit, the witnesses believed Howse was upset because she wasn’t invited,” reports the site. “The affidavit said Howse threatened to burn the house down and then went to the truck, grabbed a jug of lighter fluid and then threw it at the front window. Howse is then accused of pulling out a butane lighter and setting the house on fire.”

Witnesses of the arson said that Howse ran back to the truck, jumped in the vehicle and left the scene. No one was hurt, and the fire was extinguished before authorities arrived. There was damage to the house, especially around the windows of the residence.

WKRN says that Howse is being charged with “aggravated arson, vandalism and reckless endangerment.”