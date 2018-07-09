XXXTentacion Memorial Merchandise Is Available For Pre-Order

Fans of the late musician XXXTentacion will be able to purchase clothing to memorialize the 20-year-old.

Clothing from shorts to hoodies to T-shirts are available for pre-order on the official XXXTentacion website. The prices range from $35 to $75, and feature simple yet impactful words and designs to commemorate the young man’s memory and legacy.

Fans can find a hoodie with the word “Sad!“, gym shorts with a question mark on them (for his chart-topping album ?) and T-shirts featuring both his stage name and the word “Gekyume.” For $30, eager consumers can also purchase ? on vinyl and digital.

“Sad!” was the first song to posthumously hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart since The Notorious B.I.G’s “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems” in 1997.

Nearly one month ago (Jun. 18), XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was shot and killed outside of a motorcycle dealership in his native Florida. Officials arrested Dedrick Williams and charged him with first-degree murder, and Robert Allen was recently named as a second person of interest in the musician’s untimely and unexpected death.

X’s open-casket memorial service was held on Jun. 27, and thousands of fans and a few musicians came to pay their respects.