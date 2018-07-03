Police are still on the hunt for those responsible for the death of XXXTentacion in June 2018. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office had reportedly issued a statement on Tuesday (July 3) that 22-year-old Robert Allen is reportedly a person of interest and wanted in the rapper’s case, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Allen is reportedly wanted on a felony warrant for violating a probation agreement. He is also accused of carrying a concealed firearm and possessing the synthetic drug, PVP (also known as flakka.).

“Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives continue to seek the whereabouts of 22-year-old Robert Allen as a person of interest in the XXXTentacion murder case,” the office stated.

The warrant for Robert Allen comes several weeks after officials arrested Dedrick D. Williams in connection to XXX’s shooting. He was reportedly charged with first-degree murder. Broward County alleges that William was the driver of the vehicle that pulled in front of X’s care in Deerfield, Florida on June 18. Two other people allegedly hopped out of the car and shot the rapper and stole his Louis Vuitton bag. It’s unclear if Allen is believed to be a shooter.

Police have reportedly enlisted U.S. Marshals to help track down Allen and the other identified suspect. In late June 2018, fans, friend and family honored XXXTentacion’s life and legacy at an open-casket funeral in Florida.