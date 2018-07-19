Four male suspects have reportedly been indicted in the murder of late rapper XXXTentacion. A grand jury made the decision nearly one month after X’s tragic death on Wednesday (July 18), indicting Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, Dedrick D. Williams, and Robert Allen in the killing, TMZ reports.

Boatwright and Newsome are believed to be the two who carried out the ambush against X. Boatwright is said to have actually fired the fatal shots at the rapper, according to the indictment. Williams, who was the Broward County Sheriff’s office first arrest in the case, is believed to have acted as the driver of the getaway vehicle.

Authorities reportedly have surveillance footage from the motorsports store where X was shot, that show Williams purchasing a black mask used in the killing. Allen was also seen in the store with Williams.

As previously reported XXXTentacion was murdered on June 18, after leaving Deerfield, Florida’s Riva Motorsports shop. He was then ambushed, shot and robbed of a Louis Vuitton bag. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Boatwright and Williams are already being held in custody. Boatwright was charged with first-degree murder, while Williams was charged with first-degree murder and a probation violation for theft of a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license. Authorities are still on the hunt for Robert Allen and Trayvon Newsome.