One month after the murder of 20-year-old XXXTentacion, authorities are closer to nabbing all those responsible for his death.

According to TMZ, Robert Allen was arrested Wednesday (July 25) in rural Georgia. According to records, he was staying at his sister’s home in Eastman, GA and she reportedly cooperated with law enforcement when they arrived to make the arrest.

Allen is currently being held in Dodge County.

Surveillance video shows Allen outside the motorcycle dealership moments before XXXTentacion was murdered. TMZ reports Allen was indicted by a grand jury last week on first-degree murder charges and armed robbery with a firearm.

This capture makes the third arrest in XXXTentacion’s murder. Allen will be extradited back to Broward County, FL where Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams, two other suspects connected to the killing, are awaiting charges.

The person believed to be have shot XXXTentacio, Trayvon Newsome, is still at large.

On June 18, XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed outside of a motorcycle dealership in a robbery gone awry. Graphic video from the fatal encounter show the “Sad!” rapper unconscious as witnesses recorded on their phone.

Shortly after, Broward County officials took to Twitter to declare XXX dead.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

