Update: 1:30 PM EST 7/3/2018

Broward County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, Veda Coleman-Wright, has stated the report of the alleged sexual assault between Dedrick Williams and men believed to be friends with Kodak Black is “unfounded.” Williams is currently awaiting trial for the murder of XXXTentacion.

Dedrick Williams, a suspect in the murder case of slain rapper XXXTentacion, was reportedly sexually assaulted by a group of men believed to be affiliated with Kodak Black.

The incident, reported by blog Hip Hop Overload Thursday (June 28), claimed Williams was approached by a group of men in the showers and attacked. While the blog reported there was an attempted rape, screenshots shared by the source state the 22-year-old was actually raped by Kodak Black’s friends.

The attack was a reported retaliation for the death of XXXTentacion.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, was close with Black. The Florida rappers came together to record Black’s hit single, “Roll in Peace,” last year.

Black paid tribute to XXX on the week of his death by playing the rapper’s song, “A Ghetto Christmas Carol” on the last day of his Project Baby tour.

RIP @xxxtentacion

Willams is currently being held at Broward County jail on charges of first-degree murder, probation violation and a driving infraction.

VIBE reached out to Broward County Jail for more information on the alleged incident.

This is a developing story.

