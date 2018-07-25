Part of what makes hip-hop great is its various sounds, flows and styles that carry remnants of the genre’s past. However, what draws lines in the sand are rookies who ignore those who came before them.

The feeling flowed through a snippet of Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) checking out buzzing rapper Tekashi69’s music. Seen on A$AP Rocky’s AWGE DVD Monday (July 23), the third installment of his behind the scenes meets Smack DVD style film featured footage of new music with Tyler the Creator, as well as freestyles from the A$AP Mob.

Around the 15:04 mark, we come across Bey among a group of others watching Tekashi’s popular “GUMMO” video. Bey appears to be unimpressed with the Brooklyn rapper, who has scored co-signs from the likes of 50 Cent and Joyner Lucas.

“Why is everyone acting like this new? This is a version of the same old sh*t,” Bey said. He then name drops Brooklyn street rap pillars like M.O.P. The duo consisting of Billy Danze and Lil’ Fame, scored mainstream success in the early aughts with the rowdy track, “Ante Up.” After breaking down the groups’ origins stories, the snippet ends with his statement, “That was the most depressing sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Tekashi isn’t everyone’s flavor. The rapper has stirred up his fair share of beef with Chicago’s Chief Keef, The Game, YG, J. Prince Jr. and fellow Brooklyn MC Casanova.