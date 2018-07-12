YBN Cordae continues to make waves as a promising lyricist. Following singles “Old Ni**as” and “Fighting Temptations,” the Birmingham, AL.-raised youngin’ comes through with brand new visuals for “Kung Fu.”

The video finds the budding rapper on the block with his crew of boys and girls. Other scenes show Cordae in a lime green Mercedes G-Wagon riding through a residential neighborhood as he experiments with different flows.

YBN began as a loose group of friends playing Grand Theft Auto online together and freestyling during those sessions. Members Almighty Jay, Nahmir, and Cordae are faces of the the crew. But other bubbling members include YBN Glizzy, Manny, Walker, Nicky Baandz, Malik, Carl, and Dayda.

Watch the PPL Call Me Ace-directed video above.