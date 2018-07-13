YG Turns Himself In After Alleged Chain Robbery, Faces Felony Charge
YG reportedly turned himself into the police on Thursday (July 12) after an outstanding warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to an alleged robbery that took place at a Las Vegas casino. The rapper was reportedly charged with a felony for robbery, TMZ reports.
The Compton native allegedly participated in the attack and theft of a man’s chain after an altercation in The Cosmopolitan casino in May 2018. After a man approached YG and his posse to ask for a photo, he was rejected. The man allegedly told YG he wasn’t a real celebrity, which led to a physical altercation. Casino footage shows YG retaliating by snatching the man’s chain off of his neck.
As previously reported, the alleged victim is reportedly suing the YG for $250K. While the chain is reportedly valued somewhere around $3,000 to $9,000, the man is also suing for pain and suffering. It is unclear how YG will plea in this case, but he is likely facing imprisonment in a state prison for a minimum of 2 to 15 years or a hefty fine (in addition to the lawsuit filed against him).
The rapper reportedly appeared in a Vegas court on the day he turned himself in and was released after posting a $20K bail.
