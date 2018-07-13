YG reportedly turned himself into the police on Thursday (July 12) after an outstanding warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to an alleged robbery that took place at a Las Vegas casino. The rapper was reportedly charged with a felony for robbery, TMZ reports.

The Compton native allegedly participated in the attack and theft of a man’s chain after an altercation in The Cosmopolitan casino in May 2018. After a man approached YG and his posse to ask for a photo, he was rejected. The man allegedly told YG he wasn’t a real celebrity, which led to a physical altercation. Casino footage shows YG retaliating by snatching the man’s chain off of his neck.

As previously reported, the alleged victim is reportedly suing the YG for $250K. While the chain is reportedly valued somewhere around $3,000 to $9,000, the man is also suing for pain and suffering. It is unclear how YG will plea in this case, but he is likely facing imprisonment in a state prison for a minimum of 2 to 15 years or a hefty fine (in addition to the lawsuit filed against him).

The rapper reportedly appeared in a Vegas court on the day he turned himself in and was released after posting a $20K bail.

READ MORE: YG Brings Life To 2018 BET Awards With “Big Bank” Feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj