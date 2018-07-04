Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert tap into the energy of director David Lynch for their new music video for “Up,” the latest single off Jeffery’s Hear No Evil EP.

Here, the video set is a re-creation of Black Lodge from Lynch’s television series, Twin Peaks. Surrounded with black-and-white floors, an owl and red curtains, Thugga and Vert maneuver through a gloomy room with a crew of women wearing satanic-looking clothing.

“Ni**a, don’t talk greasy/Better believe me/You know I stay where the cheese be/Bitch I’m a star like a Ouija/I did not mean to get creepy/Diamonds, they wet, need a Squeegee,” raps Uzi.

This is the second video treatment from Hear No Evil. The first one, “Anybody” with Nicki Minaj, featured two sign language speakers performing both verses. Hear No Evil is a tribute to the Thug’s deaf brother.

The Super Slimy rapper has been busy in 2018, too. The ATL-bred has offered verses to the likes of Lil Baby, Gunna, A-Trak, and others. And he’s embarking on J.Cole’s ‘KOD’ tour beginning in August. He is scheduled to open on J. Cole’s tour starting in August.

