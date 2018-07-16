In a new video on social media, Young Thug claims that he influenced all of the younger rappers to embrace who they are and rock fearless trends.

When it comes to breaking the rules in the rap game, Young Thug has always been a leader of rebellion. His gender-fluid attire and varying sounds have often been topics of debate within the industry. While Thugger’s approach hasn’t always been well-received, the rapper is now demanding that he get the respect he deserves.

In a ripped Instagram Stories video, Young Thug claims that he influenced all of the younger rappers to embrace who they are and rock fearless trends. “I’m the drip god. I created this shit,” he said in the video. “I made the way for young n***as to open up and be they self. I did this.”

Thug also said he was ridiculed for the same fashion trends that he now sees the younger generation rocking. “I got crucified. They call me gay; they ain’t call y’all n***as gay […] I made y’all tighten y’all jeans up,” he continued. “I’m the wave god. I’m the master. I’m the founder.”

Young Thug’s rant comes shortly after Future shared similar sentiments on Twitter. The “Mask Off” rapper claimed that he inspired the younger generation’s sounds and suggested they copied his overall swag. “I gracefully gave u a style to run with like it was your own,” he previously tweeted.

In other news, Young Thug is in project mode at the moment. The artist recently teased a collaboration with Chance the Rapper, which will reportedly be featured on his upcoming project, Slime Language.

While we wait for that to drop, see Young Thug voice his thoughts in the video below.