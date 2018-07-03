Zay Hilfigerrr, famous for his viral hit “Juju On That Beat,” has been ordered by officials to stay 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend after she claimed he abused her on multiple occasions.

According to TMZ, Hilfigerrr, 17, recently attacked his ex Andrea Inzunza. Court documents reveal that she reportedly suffered a miscarriage, and during a May argument, Zay “grabbed her by the arm, pushed her to the ground and ripped her shirt.” Police responded to the incident, but there is no word on what measures were taken.

“In the docs, [Inzunza] says the rapper also assaulted her in February when they were at home,” reports the site. “Andrea says Zay tied her up with a Gucci belt, and started to choke her with his hands — all because she wanted to go to sleep, instead of watching him edit a music video.” Earlier this year, Zay was accused of beating up his roommate and spraying him with a fire extinguisher.

The music video for Zay’s song “Juju On That Beat” has amassed nearly 350 million views and started a viral dance craze.