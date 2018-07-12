Zaytoven and Kranium are going to head to head at this year’s Red Bull Music Culture Clash competition in Atlanta. The coveted event is inspired by Jamaican music battles which were held in the 1950’s, and will be comprised of four stages where each crew will display their unique music making skills.

Alongside Zaytoven with Zaytown Global and Kranium with Frequent Flyers, Mija & Kenny Beats with Don’t Think and Fuego with Fireboy Sound will also be in attendance.

It’s going to be interesting to see the differences in production sound considering how diverse these artists are. There’s Zaytoven with his trap infused sonic modus operandi, and Mila J with her West Coast heavy beats.

Nonetheless, despite spending much of his career behind production keys at music studios, the Atlanta based producer is keen on showing audiences his showmanship while playing live music.

“I think it brings a whole ‘nother dimension. For a producer, I’ve been behind the scenes my whole career. So now, it’s showmanship I’m taking pride in — being on stage, playing the piano even on the DJ set,” he told Billboard. “Now, all new doors have opened for me and I think it comes from being consistent and relevant the whole ten, twelve years I’ve been doing it. So now I could show a whole ‘nother side of Zaytoven and people respect it. “

Red Bull Music Culture Clash will take place on August 24, and will be hosted by Power 105.1’s Angela Yee. Last year, the event brought out stellar guests like Ludacris, Rae Sremmurd, Pusha-T, and Jermaine Dupri.

Tickets are now available on sale for $20 on here.