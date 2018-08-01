Cardi B may be taking it easy after giving birth to her daughter Kulture in July 2018, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t still work on music from home. The rapper recently took a Twitter break on Tuesday (July 31), and teased a possible collaboration with Tyga.

The Bronx native hinted that she may be jumping on the remix of Tyga’s hit single, “Taste.” The original track already features Cardi’s husband Offset. The rapper teased the rumored remix after noting that her baby had settled for the night.

“My baby shleep,” she teased. “Should i go to my basement and do a verse for TASTE?”

My baby shleep🤱🏽Should i go to my basement and do a verse for TASTE? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2018

Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether Cardi was joking or serious, but a “Taste (Remix)” wouldn’t be a bad move. The record, which was released on May 16, has already gone platinum, according to the RIAA. The music video has garnered more the 155 million viewers on YouTube. Additionally, The song has been entered into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Not that Tyga needs anymore help, but a Cardi feature could help the single climb all the way up to the No. 1 spot.

The Bardi Gang will have to see if Cardi actually follows through on this or whether she was just trolling. In the meantime, check out the video for “Taste” below.

