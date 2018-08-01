A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by a group of men in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham area, early Tuesday morning (July 31). According to CBS Chicago, Oceanea Jones was at a gas station with her boyfriend at the time of the shooting.

After 1:10 a.m. EST, Jones and her partner (who remains unidentified due to his witness status), were approached by four to five men that wanted to know if her boyfriend was affiliated with a gang. While he pleaded with the gunmen that he’s not a gang member and is not from the area, one of the gunmen still opened fire as the couple attempted to flee.

Jones was shot in her back and was found dead at the scene. As they were running, the couple released each other’s hands to find refuge. While Jones’ boyfriend thought she was hiding, she was gunned down in an alley. Jones recently celebrated her 21st birthday (July 16).

“They thought I was a gang member from over here, but I wasn’t. I don’t gangbang,” Jones’ boyfriend said to WGN9. “I’m not from around here. When he shot the gun at me, I ran back through this vacant lot, Oceana said, ‘No,’ That’s when I heard another gunshot.” He added that a suspected gang war in the area served as a catalyst for this incident. A search for the suspects is still ongoing.

While Jones’ family has set up a GoFundMe page, the local police department has announced a $5,000 reward for anyone who steps forward with information.