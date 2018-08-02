Diddy has endured decades of ups and downs in the entertainment industry and he partly refers his ultimate success to a memorable part of his childhood. While talking to Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night (Aug. 1), the Bad Boy Records founder said a summer living with an Amish family proved to be more instrumental than he thought.

The venture was made possible by a New York City program called the Fresh Air Fund. The outlet provides summer opportunities for kids in the city’s economically neglected areas. “Each year, thousands of children enjoy outdoor summer adventures through visits with volunteer host families along the East Coast and Southern Canada and at The Fund’s five overnight camps in Fishkill, NY,” a statement on its website reads. “Fresh Air children also participate in year-round leadership and educational programs.”

For two months, Diddy learned the traditions of an Amish household that taught him the meaning of family and hard work. In Lancaster, Penn., Diddy said he “milked cows,” “picked berries,” and got a chance to appreciate life outside of the hustle and bustle of his hometown. “It really teaches you how to just relate with each other,” The Four judge said.

The 48-year-old also shared that he remembers the Amish family and wished he had a way to stay in touch with them so that he can share an update on what he “grew up to be.” Before giving a shoutout to the Fresh Air Fund, Diddy credited his experience with playing a role in his future endeavors. “It’s one of the things that helped to make me who I am, just all of the different experiences of life,” Diddy added.

