Playboi Carti is potentially sitting on a goldmine. Well, sort of. Recently, Carti rapper joined The Cruz Show on LA’s Power 106 for an early morning sit-down, where he discussed working with non-Atlanta producers, how his music business acumen changed after “Magnolia” rapper and a special collaboration session he was a part of last month. According to him, he made a bit of music magic with one of the hardest artists to get a hold of: Frank Ocean.

Working with Frank Ocean is a wish-list item for a number of rising artists, and understandably so. Carti said it himself; Ocean is one of the best to ever do it. “Frank Ocean, he’s the G.O.A.T.,” he said. “Last time I worked with him was in New York about a month ago.” According to Carti, they “did like five songs,” with all of them remaining in Ocean’s possession.

As exciting as the idea of a Frank Ocean and Playboi Carti collaboration might be, it’s not lost on the ATL rapper that it may be some time before we actually hear the fruits of their studio session. He likely won’t even know when it’ll drop. “You know it’s Frank, so he move how he move,” he said. “You never know what he’s on.”

Until the two musicians drop more hints, watch the full interview below.

