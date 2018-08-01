Jordan Peele is aiming for another box office victory with his upcoming film, Us. Peele reportedly began production on the follow up to his 2017 blockbuster Get Out on July 31, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, which is being described as a social thriller, will reportedly star Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther’s Winston Duke, and The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss.

In recent weeks, it was announced that Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Lion King live-action movie actress Shahadi Wirght Joseph, and Anna Diop would also have supporting roles in the film.

Peele announced the thriller earlier in the spring of this year, along with a a haunting movie poster featuring silhouettes of two young children. In 2017, the filmmaker revealed that he wanted to create at least four social thrillers that would be released over the next decade. Us will make him halfway done with his goal.

In addition to the upcoming picture, Peele produced the Spike-directed film BlacKkKlansman, which is slated to debut on Aug. 10. Us will be released on Mar. 15, 2019. Stay tuned for more announcements regarding production and cast.

