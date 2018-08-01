Just a few days ago, Lil Kim stopped by DJ Whoo Kid’s The Whoolywood Shuffle to promote her new single, talk possible collaborations and discuss her highly-anticipated fifth studio album. Today (Aug. 1), the Brooklyn-born rapper released the visual to accompany her summertime track, “Nasty One.”

Dipped in diamonds and feathers, Lil Kim dances poolside to the Caribbean-inspired beat, reminding fans exactly who the Queen Bee is.

“The single instantly reminds me of when I use to go to the underground clubs as a teenager,” Lil’ Kim told Complex. “I naturally wanted the video to reflect that with the super sexy Caribbean vibe, vivid colors and the dancing. When my fans watch the video, I want them to ultimately jump up and groove with it.”

Surrounded by palm trees and luxury, the video does just that. Gearing up for her first full-length release since 2005’s The Naked Truth, “Nasty One” gives us a taste of the “different vibes” Kim has promised to tap into for her forthcoming project.

Set to drop Nov. 22, fans are patiently waiting for Kim’s official return to the game. In the meantime, get a feel for luxury in her new “Nasty One” video above.

READ MORE: Lil Kim And Beyonce May Be Working On New Music Together